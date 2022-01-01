Go
Toast

Terra Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

570 Munras Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jade's Bowl
Açaí, blue majik, vanilla chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruits, almonds, coconut flakes, flax seeds, hemp seeds, goji berries, mulberries, honey and bee pollen.
Kata Grain Bowl$11.90
baby spinach, baby kale, wild rice, garbanzo beans, purple cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, beets, parsley, sesame seeds with a ginger miso dressing.
The Terra
açaí, pitaya, blue chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.
Avocado Toast$8.50
Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl
Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl: Up to 3 Bases + any toppings
Blue Coconut$9.00
16oz: blue majik spirulina, unsweetened coconut yogurt, pineapple, bananas.
Puerto Grain Bowl$11.90
spinach, quinoa, black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños and avocado with a vegan cayenne aioli and lime dressing.
Green Mango$9.00
16oz: kale, chard, spinach, mangoes, cucumber, green apple, lemon.
Açaí Smoothie$9.00
16oz: açaí, bananas, unsweetened almond milk
Cypress Grain Bowl$11.90
spring lettuce mix, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, parsley, mint, hummus, vegan tzatziki and a lime dressing.
See full menu

Location

570 Munras Ave

Monterey CA

Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pacific Bowls & Rolls

No reviews yet

Poke Bowls and Sushi Rolls!

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

No reviews yet

MidiCi is on a mission to bring friends together with authentic Neapolitan pizza, a place where you can hang out any time of day, and a warm welcome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston