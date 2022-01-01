Terra Fiamma Restaurant

Go
If growing up in a large, Italian family taught us anything, it’s that food brings people together. Whether settling arguments or celebrating a good week, splitting plates at the table is the Italian way. We love classic pasta dishes like the ones Nonna used to make, but our passion for good food has us constantly seeking inventive new tastes.
With our family’s traditions in one hand and originality in the other, we’re the next generation bringing old world flavors into a new age.

9169 West Atlantic Avenue

Popular Items

Pasta Build$18.00
Caesar
Classic Caesar with house-made croutons, parmigiana Reggiano.
Parmigiana
Margherita$16.00
Family To Go$49.99
Feeds up to four
Lg Cheese$19.00
Fire Oven Roasted Wings$15.00
Choice of Caramelized onions with Rosemary marinated
Baked Clams Oreganate
Cannoli$7.50
Lg Margherita$19.00
Location

9169 West Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
