Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza

Woodfired pizza and grill featuring chef driven American cuisine

1010 East Willow Grove Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philly Special$15.50
Sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers
Bianca$14.00
White pie, garlic spinach, fresh tomato
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Oven roasted, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, almonds, grana padana cheese
Farmer John$15.50
Wheat crust, white pie, roasted peppers, herb-roasted mushroom, garlic spinach, fresh tomato, caramelized onion
Sabina$15.00
White pie, herb-roasted mushrooms, goat cheese, umami mushroom sauce & scallions
Paulie Pennino$15.00
Sauce, mozzarella, artisan pepperoni, hot honey drizzle
Classico$12.00
Our signature sauce, mozzarella
Nova Spuds$7.00
Crispy fried Idaho potato, zesty 1010 aioli
King Street Boneless Chicken Wings$12.00
Boneless chunks of hand-battered chicken, fried to perfection and served with celery sticks and carrots, blue cheese or ranch dressing, and your choice of sauces: buffalo, Philly BBQ, Huli Huli (tropical pineapple teriyaki) or honey sriracha. Gluten and dairy free.
Margherita$13.00
Our signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, & grana padana
Location

1010 East Willow Grove Avenue

Wyndmoor PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
