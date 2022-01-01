Go
Terra Plata

FRENCH FRIES

1501 Melrose Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (4570 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Chips$13.00
truffle salt, pecorino-chive crème fraiche
paella for two$60.00
Paella for three$90.00
Shishito Peppers$12.00
sea salt, aioli, lemon
Churros$14.00
chocolate ganache, caramel, whipped cream
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1501 Melrose Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
