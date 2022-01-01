Go
Toast

Terra Wood-Fired Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

4884 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)

Popular Items

Adult Pepperoni$16.00
Calabrese Pizza$18.00
Spicy Calabrese, House Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Oregano, Raw Honey
Bolognese$24.00
Pappardelle, Ricotta, Arugula Pesto
Artisan La Carne$24.00
House fennel sausage, bacon lardons, soppressata, pepperoni, calabrese, fresh oregano
Sausage Pizza$20.00
House-Made Fennel Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Wood Roasted Peppers, Crushed Chili
BBQ Chicken$19.00
Whole milk mozzarella, bbq glazed chicken, shaved red onions, micro cilantro
Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Wood-Fired Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Thyme
Terra Mac Cheese$17.00
Four cheese, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, parmesan crumb
Fresh Burrata Margherita$23.00
Fresh Burrata Margherita, House Dried Tomato, Whole Milk Mozzarella, EVOO, Maldon Sea Salt, Fresh Basil
Potato Pizza$18.00
Fingerling Potato, Aged Gouda, Creme Fraiche, Chives
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4884 Main Street

Yorba Linda CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Killashaw Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Stefano's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston