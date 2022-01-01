Go
Terra American Bistro

Celebrating Modern American Comfort food with a farm to table approach.

7091 El Cajon Blvd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sandy's Fried Cauliflower$9.99
buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping
Salty Peppery Calamari$12.79
fried garlic, green onion, chili flake
Terra Burger$15.99
natural beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli
Side Brussels Sprouts$6.99
with balsamic syrup
Grilled Sirloin Steak$22.99
port wine sauce, Yukon potato mash, vegetables gf
Grandma's Brisket$19.99
braised in chili sauce and onion, Yukon potato mash and vegetables gf
New Year's Dinner Package$39.99
Pumpkin Soup or Holiday Salad/ mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, maple-balsamic dressing gf

choice of:
Bouilliabasse with clams, mussels, fish, & rouille
or
Sirloin Steak & Lobster Risotto with roasted winter vegetables
Passion Fruit Mousse with fresh berries
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.99
herb butter, brown rice, vegetables. gf
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.99
garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot oil, sriracha comeback sauce, slaw, pickles
Location

7091 El Cajon Blvd

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
