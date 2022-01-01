Terra Ristorante Italiano
Italian fare inside Hotel Zero Degrees.
15 Milestone Rd
Popular Items
Location
15 Milestone Rd
Danbury CT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Regional Hospice CT
Serving patients, families, volunteers and staff at RH!
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Danbury
Come in and enjoy!
Mecha HQ (sandbox)
Come in and enjoy!
Eat Justice - Mariposa
Come in and enjoy!