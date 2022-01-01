Go
Terra Ristorante Italiano

Italian fare inside Hotel Zero Degrees.

15 Milestone Rd

Fried Calamari$17.00
spicy tomato sauce - Thai chili sauce - lemon
Pizza Margherita fresh mozzarella$16.00
Hearts of romaine & Tuscan kale salad$12.00
croutons, crispy shallots, preserved lemon, Caesar dressing
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
Burrata$16.00
badger flame beets, citrus, toasted hazelnuts, radicchio
Dry Aged Hamburger$21.00
bread and butter pickles, cheddar, chipotle aioli
Chopped salad$12.00
garbanzo - feta - tomato - herbs - pomegranate dressing
French Fries$10.00
truffle aioli
PEI Mussels$14.00
white wine, lemon, herbs, Calabrian chili, grilled bread
Chicken Milanese$25.00
Danbury CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
