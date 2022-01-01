Go
Toast

Terra GR

We are a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1429 Lake Dr SE • $$

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Pizza$19.00
pebble creek mushrooms. evoo. kale.
roasted garlic spread. chèvre. hand-pulled mozzarella. sarvecchio. cracked black pepper | vegetarian
*can be made gluten free with gf crust $3
Spaghetti Bolognese$23.00
house-made pasta. pork bolognese. fried garlic. sarvecchio. basil
Seared Salmon$26.00
lemon-chive crema. roasted beets + brussels sprouts. marinated fennel | gluten free *cooked medium*
Pizza Night$40.00
Your choice of any two pizzas with a large kale caesar salad
Small Kale Caesar$9.00
garlic breadcrumbs. caesar dressing. sarvecchio
Small Apple Salad$9.00
lemon + thyme marinated apples. greens.
cheddar. toasted walnut. maple vinaigrette | gluten free
Burger$17.00
two beef patties. cheddar. lettuce. onion.
pickles. 1000 island. sesame seed bun | served with great lakes potato chips | substitute small salad for $4
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
Large Kale Caesar$18.00
garlic breadcrumbs. caesar dressing. sarvecchio
Large Apple Salad$18.00
lemon + thyme marinated apples. greens.
cheddar. toasted walnut. maple vinaigrette | gluten free
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1429 Lake Dr SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
