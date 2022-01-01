Terrain Cafe

Go
Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.

7228 Woodmont Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)

Popular Items

Terrain Burger$16.00
local beef, cheddar, balsamic onion jam, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens
Iced Lavender White Mocha Latte$5.75
Breakfast Board$18.00
two free-range eggs, applewood smoked bacon, maple breakfast sausage, potato hash, simply dressed greens,
sourdough
Mushroom Soup$6.00
button mushrooms, cream, olive oil
Masala Spiced Chai Latte$5.00
Flower Pot Bread$3.00
with seasonal butter
Mushroom & Oat Burger$14.00
whole grain mustard aioli, gruyère, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens
French Fries$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

7228 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
