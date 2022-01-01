Go
Terrain Cafe

Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.

138 Lancaster Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

Gingerbread Chai Latte$5.75
Regular Coffee$3.00
Masala Spiced Chai Latte$5.00
Cappuccino$4.50
Latte$5.00
Snickerdoodle$5.75
Terrain Burger$17.00
angus beef, cabot cheddar, balsamic onion jam, brioche bun
Sea Salt Caramel Latte$5.75
Toasted Marshmallow Mocha$5.75
French Fries$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

138 Lancaster Avenue

Devon PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

