Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills

Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.
Guests are welcome to BYOB at the Terrain cafe at Styer’s.

914 Baltimore Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (6696 reviews)

Popular Items

Terrain Burger$17.00
angus beef, cheddar, balsamic onion jam, brioche bun
Grilled Cheese$16.00
sourdough, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
Latte$5.00
Sea Salt Caramel Latte$5.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
black lava sea salt
Mushroom Soup$6.00
button mushrooms, cream, olive oil
Flower Pot Bread$3.00
with seasonal butter
Harvest Bowl$17.00
quinoa, seasonal vegetables, crispy chickpea, spicy kale falafel, tahini vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

914 Baltimore Pike

Glen Mills PA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
