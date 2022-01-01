Terramar Brewing & Distilling

Go
Hand-crafted, small batch beer, cider, cocktails, soda. Wood-fired pizza, salads & small plates created with locally farmed & foraged ingredients. Family and dog-friendly.

5712 Gilkey Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beer Crowler 2 Pack Promo$22.00
Choose any two beers in crowlers (32oz. each) and save! If you would like the same beer in both crowlers please only make one selection.
Harvest Delight$12.00
Garlic oil massaged kale, delicata roasted squash, apple slices, shallots, chevre.
CHEESE$12.00
tomato sauce, ferndale farmstead cheese blend
BUTTER LETTUCE$12.00
butter lettuce, giardiniera vinaigrette, hazelnut, pecorino
MARGHERITA$16.00
olive oil, tomato, basil, Ferndale Farmstead fresh mozzarella
PEPPERONI$14.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house cheese blend
ACME SUPRISE$19.00
Acme Farms brie, apple, prosciutto, microgreens, quince compote.
AVERAGE JOE$18.00
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, garlic, Mama Lil's pickled peppers.
SQUASAGE$19.00
Blanchard Mountain roasted kabocha squash puree, delicata squash, mushroom, hot Italian sausage, Samish Bay vache, shallot, and a quince-cayenne drizzle.
TWIN LEEKS$16.00
Vegan pizza featuring melted leeks, shaved golden potato, garlic, wild mushrooms, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, rosemary.
See full menu

Location

5712 Gilkey Ave

Edison WA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

