Go
Toast

Terre Haute Brewing Co

As the second oldest established brewery in the United States, Terre Haute Brewing Company upholds timeless tradition in the commitment of quality in their work, but embraces modern teqniques and trends in styles and process.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

401 S 9th St • $$

Avg 4 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Wango Tango 4-pk (16 oz)$13.00
Luscious IPA brewed with Apollo and Citra Hops.
Madame Brown 4-pk (16 oz)$12.00
An english brown ale. Just like Madame Edith Brown, it has a rich complexity that embodies style and elegance.
Citragenesis 4-pk (16 oz)$13.00
Hoppy wheat ale made with a massive amount of citra hops.
MONDAY: 1/2 Price Growler Fills$6.00
Growler Fill$12.00
Bring in your 64 oz growler bottle and we'll fill it with our beer of your choice.
Growler Glass$8.00
A reusable 64 oz. glass bottle by THBC.
El Mole Stout 6-pk (12 oz)$15.00
LIMITED - Part of the stimulus series! A milk stout made with guajillo and ancho peppers, Madagascar vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, and cocoa nibs. A portion of the proceeds go to our Hops for Hope fund for COVID-19 relief.
Powerline 4-pk (16 oz)$14.00
Sparks fly when you sip this New England style IPA!
COVID Relief Donation - Hops for the Haute$5.00
100% of donations will go toward our employees due to COVID-19, as well as local relief funds supporting front line, underprivileged and other local community members.
Crowler$8.00
A 32 oz. canned filled with our beer of your choice.

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

401 S 9th St

Terre Haute IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charlie's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Whether you're looking for the perfect burger, a game of pool, a quenching beer, or simply a good time, Charlie's is there for you. Come see us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! In a hurry? Order ahead online or call it in and pick it up or we can have it waiting on your table when you get there!
Come see why we've been around for all of these years and we're still a destination for people that live in and that travel through Terre Haute, IN.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0298

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Copper Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Verve

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston