Terre Haute restaurants you'll love

Go
Terre Haute restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Terre Haute

Terre Haute's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Terre Haute restaurants

The Butler's Pantry | image

 

The Butler's Pantry |

5001 E. Poplar St., Terre Haute

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farmhouse Ciabatta Bread$6.00
Daily-Baked Bread with Garlic Chive Butter
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon | Lighter Option$13.50
Fresh Salmon with Grainy Mustard Cream Sauce on the Side over Warm Spring Vegetable Farfalle Pasta Salad
BLT Burgers & Curly Chips$15.00
1/3rd # Hand-Formed Beef Burger with Local Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Bacon Jam, Garlic Mayo on a Buttered Bun with Parm & Garlic Spiral Chips
More about The Butler's Pantry |
Charlie's Pub & Grub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Pub & Grub

1608 Crawford Street, Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tweety$9.49
Pretzel Breadsticks$6.99
Half Wings$7.50
More about Charlie's Pub & Grub
The Verve image

 

The Verve

677 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Verve
Map

More near Terre Haute to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston