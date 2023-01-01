Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Terre Haute

Terre Haute restaurants
Terre Haute restaurants that serve cheesecake

Honey's Bar & Grill

401 South 9th Street, Terre Haute

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake$10.00
Item pic

CHICKEN

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows - MCL Meadows

3 The Meadows, Terre Haute

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Cheesecake$5.39
White Chocolate Candy Cane Cheesecake (Whole)$49.95
Our seasonal scratch-made cheesecake with white chocolate and candy cane bits, on Oreo crust. It easily feeds up to 12 folks.
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$5.39
