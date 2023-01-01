Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Terre Haute

Terre Haute restaurants
Terre Haute restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Honey's Bar & Grill

401 South 9th Street, Terre Haute

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Honey's Bar & Grill
Rick's Smokehouse & Grill

3102 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Combo)$12.99
More about Rick's Smokehouse & Grill

