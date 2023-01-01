Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Terre Haute
/
Terre Haute
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Terre Haute restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Honey's Bar & Grill
401 South 9th Street, Terre Haute
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Honey's Bar & Grill
Rick's Smokehouse & Grill
3102 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute
No reviews yet
sweet potato fries
$2.99
More about Rick's Smokehouse & Grill
