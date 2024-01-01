Nachos in Terrell
Terrell restaurants that serve nachos
More about Rosa’s Mexican Cocina - 307 Interstate 20
Rosa’s Mexican Cocina - 307 Interstate 20
307 Interstate 20, Terrell
|NACHOS
|$11.00
More about Moore Street Bistro & Bar
Moore Street Bistro & Bar
1892 W Moore Ave, Terrell
|Loaded Nachos (full)
|$9.99
Crispy Tortilla Chips Topped with House Made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Fajita Chicken or Beef
|Loaded Nachos (half)
|$7.99
CrispyTortilla Chips Topped with House made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Fajita Chicken or Beef
|Brisket Nachos (half)
|$10.99
CrispyTortilla Chips Topped with House made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, & Smoked Brisket