Territorial Brewing Company

German-inspired craft beer and cuisine!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1600 Avenue A • $$

Avg 4.7 (396 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Pretzel$3.95
Patty Melt$12.95
One of our burger patties on toasted white bread with white cheddar, grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing. Served with a side of fries
Soft Pretzel$3.95
Schnitzel$9.95
Tender pork loin, beer-brined, breaded and fried. Served on a bed of sauerkraut. Substitute spätzle for $2.00. Add mushroom sauce for $1.50.
TBC Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Territorial Burger$13.95
Flame-grilled half pound patty made from ground chuck, brisket and short rib meat, 100% certified Angus beef. Served on a brioche bun with fries and dressed up any way you’d like.
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Next Best Thing to Wings
While the great chicken wing shortage of 2021 continues, these are the next best thing. Hand-breaded thigh pieces, juicy and crispy. Served with fries and your choice of any of our popular wing sauces.
Best of the Wurst$11.95
Chef's choice of 3 sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and 2 sauces of your choice.
1600 Avenue A

Springfield MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
JB Whiskey

No reviews yet

JB's Whiskey is home of the largest patio in the area! We feature the best live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00pm.
The inside bar is a sight to see with over 400 bottles of liquor to choose from. While offering such a selection we are still able to maintain a kid friendly atmosphere.

WACO Kitchen

No reviews yet

WACO Kitchen is the heart of WACO Aircraft Corp - The world’s leader in building handcrafted airplanes which provide the ultimate sense of adventure. Our mission is to provide value to our employees, our neighbors, our local community and the aviation community as a whole by offering nutritious made-from-scratch meals.

Expect a brilliant fusion of American & European cuisine freshly prepared by internationally-trained chefs each and every time you choose WACO Kitchen. All produce, protein & dairy products are locally-sourced and organic. This Farm-to-Table approach paired with our Zero Food-Waste philosophy create a nutritious & guilt-free environment. Even your to-go orders are packaged in environmentally-friendly containers.

Thai Flavor

No reviews yet

We are family owned and operated our family has been in the restaurant business for 20 years spanning from the east side of Kalamazoo to the west side of Kalamazoo, a sister restaurant in Portage and here in Battle Creek.

Mancino's Battle Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

