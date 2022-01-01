Go
Terroni

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:30 PM

No reviews yet

7605 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Santo Stefano$23.00
tomato, buffalo milk mozzarella,
fresh arugola, prosciutto di parma
Pane Pugliese$3.00
Maccheroncini Geppetto$21.00
dandelion greens, homemade spicy italian sausage,
fontina, parmigiano
Spaghetti Limone$19.00
spinach, onions, capers, shavings of
parmigiano, lemon and extra-virgin olive oil
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm

Location

7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90036

Directions

Terroni

