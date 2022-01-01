Go
Terun Pizza - Palo Alto

Neapolitan Style Pizzeria - Italian Restaurant - Cocktails and Wine Bar

448 S California Ave

Popular Items

Fam Style Cavolfiori Gratinati$40.00
baked cauliflower au gratin, light Grana Padano cream, bread crumbs
Fam Style Frittelle$45.00
fried pizza dough, porchetta
Fam Style Fava & Broccoli Rabe$45.00
peperoncino calabrese, garlic, Grana Padana, olive oil, crostini
Fam Style Pollo Piccante$65.00
Mary`s free range chicken, bell pepper, black olives, cherry tomatoes, peperoncino Calabrese, broccoli rabe, grana padano
CAVOLFIORI GRATINATI$18.00
baked cauliflower au gratin, light Grana Padano cream, bread crumbs
Fam Style Brussels Sprouts$45.00
Italian pancetta, gorgonzola
Fam Style Focaccia$30.00
fresh oregano, rosemary, thyme
Fam Style Tagliata$85.00
Sliced Certified Angus beef New York steak, french fries, wild arugula, shaved grana padano, aged balsamic
Arnold Palmer$4.00
FRITTELLE$18.00
fried pizza dough, porchetta
Location

448 S California Ave

Palo Alto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
