Terun Pizza - Palo Alto
Neapolitan Style Pizzeria - Italian Restaurant - Cocktails and Wine Bar
448 S California Ave
Popular Items
Location
448 S California Ave
Palo Alto CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Naschmarkt Palo Alto
Come in and enjoy!
Local Food Group - Palo Alto
Come in and enjoy!
ZombieRunner Coffee
Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!
Protégé
Owned and operated by Master Sommelier Dennis Kelly and Chef Anthony Secviar, Protégé is a comfortable, casual fine dining restaurant featuring New American cuisine and world-class wine & spirits programs.