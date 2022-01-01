Go
Terzo

A Broders' Restaurant - Terzo is a continually evolving expression of contemporary Italian cuisine inspired by both Italian regional traditions as well as seasonal & local ingredients.

2221 W. 50TH ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MISTICANZA$12.00
baby lettuce, pea tendril, celery, fresh herbs, cured egg yolk, radish, lemon, cara cara orange vinaigrette V, GF, DF
MANZO$26.00
wagyu top sirloin, mixed carrots, parsnip puree, black currant / GF DF
CALABRIAN SANDWICH$14.00
porchetta, fennel-radicchio-currant slaw, calabrian chili aioli
RISOTTO ALLA RASCHERA$16.00
carnaroli rice, raschera cheese, hazelnut, red wine figs / gf, v
ARANCINI$8.00
four fried balls of carnaroli rice with teleggio, scallion, winter spice honey
KIDS NOODLES$6.00
TORCHIO AL FUNGHI$18.00
porcini & truffle cream, pickled walnuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, V
TRUFFLE MUSHROOM SANDWICH$14.00
truffled mushrooms, garlic-parsley aioli
RAPINI SANDWICH$14.00
garlic-parsley aioli
CAVATELLI MOLISANA$19.00
house ricotta cavatelli, beef & lambragu, Parmigiano Reggiano
Location

2221 W. 50TH ST

MINNEAPOLIS MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
