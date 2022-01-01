Tesoro
Vibrant and cozy neighborhood pasta restaurant.
PASTA
100 E Weaver St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 E Weaver St
Carrboro NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Carrburritos Taqueria
Carrburritos is a California-style taqueria featuring fresh and sophisticated flavors served in generous portions and made daily on location.
Tandem Restaurant
The core focus of Tandem is to offer great food in a warm, relaxing environment – a place in the community where people come to unwind and have fun.
Thai Station Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Carrboro Pizza Oven
Serving four authentic styles of pizza since 2013! Authentic Detroit Style Pizza, NY Style, Grandma, and Gluten-Friendly pizzas prepared fresh daily.