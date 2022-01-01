Go
Tessie's Bar and Kitchen

1006 Main Street

Popular Items

WINGS$14.95
original garlic & herb, buffalo, sesame teriyaki, smoked fire chipotle sauce or raspberry BBQ
BUFFALO FRIED CAULIFLOWER$13.95
hand breaded cauliflower florets, fried until golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
6 oz grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, provolone, arugula, house made guac, chipotle aioli
THE CLASSIC$14.95
american, shredded lettuce, tomato
COZY GREENS$15.95
mixed greens, apples, warm sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted maple walnuts, red onion, tossed with warm maple vinaigrette
FRIED CHICKEN SAMMIE - IT'S FAMOUS!$16.95
hand breaded chicken breast, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, honey mustard sauce, pretzel roll
#1 THE TESSIE$15.95
cheddar, onion bacon jam, shredded lettuce, tomato, tessie's smoked avocado aioli
BYO BURGER$13.95
you be the chef! build it YOUR way!
THE SOUTHWEST$16.95
romaine, cajun grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, crunchy fried onions, tossed with chipotle ranch dressing
THE COBB$16.95
mixed greens, iceberg, grilled chicken, egg, crispy smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, corn, crumbled blue cheese, tossed with honey cherry bacon vinaigrette
Location

Walpole MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
