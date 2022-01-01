Go
Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

Craft Burgers & Not Your Usual Salads - from our scratch kitchen to you!
tessieswaltham@gmail.com

841 Main St

Popular Items

#5 THE CALUSA$15.95
crumbled blue cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions, shredded lettuce, buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo
#7 THE BRIAR HILL$15.95
tomato, pepper jack, bacon, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, smoked maple glaze sauce
SOFT PRETZELS$12.95
served with honey mustard and Guinness cheese sauce
FRIED CHICKEN SAMMIE - IT'S FAMOUS!$16.95
hand breaded chicken breast, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, honey mustard sauce, pretzel roll
#1 THE TESSIE$15.95
cheddar, onion bacon jam, shredded lettuce, tomato, tessie's smoked avocado aioli
BYO BURGER$13.95
you be the chef! build it YOUR way!
COZY GREENS$15.95
mixed greens, apples, warm sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted maple walnuts, red onion, tossed with warm maple vinaigrette
#3 THE COMMENTATOR$15.95
cheddar, bacon, crispy fried onions, house made slaw, crazy jay's raspberry bbq
THE SOUTHWEST$16.95
romaine, cajun grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, crunchy fried onions, tossed with chipotle ranch dressing
WINGS$14.95
original garlic & herb, buffalo, sesame teriyaki, smoked fire chipotle sauce or raspberry BBQ
Location

Waltham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
