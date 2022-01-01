Go
Toast

Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana

Inspired by the rich culinary scene of its namesake neighborhood in Rome, Testaccio's menu centers around healthy foods cooked in a natural wood burning oven, and a thoughtful selection of Mediterranean and amphora-made wines.
Contrary to beloved sister restaurant Osteria Langhe, which focuses solely on the Piemonte region of Italy, the menu at Testaccio pays homage to a diverse range of cultures that now call this landmark neighborhood home.

2456 N California Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (983 reviews)

Popular Items

Cracker side$1.50
housemade caraway cracker
Orecchiette di Cacio e Pepe$17.00
Orecchiette, pecorino, crushed peppercorns
Fritto Misto$19.00
pepperoncini, marinara, lemon
Caesar Salad$13.00
gem lettuce, boquerones, croutons
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
balsamic
Bucatini Carbonara$19.00
pancetta, spinach, cured egg
Grilled Bread side$3.00
Mezze Maniche al Sugo di Manzo$18.00
ox tail, san marzano tomatoes, basil
Filet Mignon Skewer$17.00
medjool dates, red onion, morcilla
Moroccan 1/2 Chicken$27.00
salt cured half chicken, farro tabbouleh, romanesco, tahini
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2456 N California Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

No reviews yet

A 20% automatic gratuity has been added for our staff. If your experience is exceptional, please feel free to add additional gratuity. Thank You!

En Passant

No reviews yet

Comfort Food

Senor Pan Cafe -Logan Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bixi Beer

No reviews yet

A chef driven brewpub with culinary beers, and a Southeast Asian-inspired, from scratch kitchen. Ya dig?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston