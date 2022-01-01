Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
Inspired by the rich culinary scene of its namesake neighborhood in Rome, Testaccio's menu centers around healthy foods cooked in a natural wood burning oven, and a thoughtful selection of Mediterranean and amphora-made wines.
Contrary to beloved sister restaurant Osteria Langhe, which focuses solely on the Piemonte region of Italy, the menu at Testaccio pays homage to a diverse range of cultures that now call this landmark neighborhood home.
2456 N California Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2456 N California Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
A 20% automatic gratuity has been added for our staff. If your experience is exceptional, please feel free to add additional gratuity. Thank You!
En Passant
Comfort Food
Senor Pan Cafe -Logan Square
Come in and enjoy!
Bixi Beer
A chef driven brewpub with culinary beers, and a Southeast Asian-inspired, from scratch kitchen. Ya dig?