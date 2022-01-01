Teton Village restaurants you'll love
Must-try Teton Village restaurants
More about Mangy Moose Cafe, Steakhouse, and Saloon
Mangy Moose Cafe, Steakhouse, and Saloon
3395 West Village Drive, Teton Village
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$19.00
mozzarella, marinara sauce
|Meat Lover To-Go Pizza
|$25.00
mozzarella, marinara sauce, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, onions
|Pepperoni
|$21.00
mozarella, pepperoni, marinara sauce
More about Spoons Curbside Bistro
Spoons Curbside Bistro
3395 Cody Lane, Teton Village
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Artisan romaine topped with Buffalo sauced nuggets, bacon, red onion, scallion, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side.
|Fish-n-Chips
|$18.00
Alaskan cod, apple slaw, fries, and remoulade
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$18.00
sliced sirloin, peppers, onions, whiz, and provolone served on an Amoroso roll
More about Southcable Cafe
Southcable Cafe
3275 W. Village Dr., TETON VILLAGE
More about Shin Shin
Shin Shin
3275 W. Village Dr., Teton Village