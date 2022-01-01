Go
Teton Vu Drive In

1114 North Yellowstone Highway

Popular Items

Bottled Water$1.00
Large Water$1.50
Medium Popcorn$4.00
Large Popcorn$4.50
Free Refills
Family Share Popcorn$6.00
Free Refills
Nerds Rope$1.25
Soda Bottle$2.00
M&M Peanut$3.50
Soda Can$1.00
Kid Special Deluxe$3.50
Popcorn tray, canned soda, small treat
1114 North Yellowstone Highway

Rexburg ID

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
