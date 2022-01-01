Go
Tevere

Come in and enjoy!

1391 Coney Island Ave

1391 Coney Island Ave

Popular Items

Pollo Paillard$44.00
Breasts of chicken grilled with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing
Carciofi alla Giudia$24.00
Artichokes Roman style
Minestrone Classico$14.00
Seasonal vegetable soup
Pollo Trastevere$45.00
Thin pounded breasts of breaded chicken pan fried with mixed salad in extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing
Scaloppine di Vitello Piccata$54.00
Thin slices of veal sautéed in white wine and lemon
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$32.00
Homemade fettucine sautéed in ground veal tomato sauce
Vitello Trastevere$76.00
Thin pounded breaded veal chop with with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing
Napoleone$17.00
Homemade multilayer pastry filled with creme and custard, topped with powdered sugar
Insalata Alla Trastevere$22.00
Mixed salad with lemon & extra virgin olive oil dressing
Pollo Modenese$45.00
Chicken sautéed in Modena balsamic vinegar, rosemary and garlic
Location

1391 Coney Island Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
