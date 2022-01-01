Go
Tew-Mac Tavern

Tew-Mac Tavern offers a warm & cozy atmosphere with panoramic views of the golf course, fountains & gardens year-round. The Interior is comfortable with warm wood tones and a large native fieldstone fireplace. The traditional New England Menu is extensive, crafted from scratch with local farm-fresh ingredients, and offers something for everyone.

1880 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (318 reviews)

Popular Items

Famous Tew-Mac & Cheese$16.00
Tew-Mac Infamous Sauce, Cavatappi
Arancini$11.00
5 house-made Arancini served with a Marinara and Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese -GF-
Caesar Salad$10.00
Kale & Romaine Mix, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons. -GF-
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
TCC Classic Haddock$25.00
Fresh Haddock topped with Ritz Crackers and a Lemon Butter Sauce, served with a side of Broccoli and Garlic and Mashed Potatoes.
Steak Tips$28.00
Brandt All Natural Steak Tips, Mashed Potatoes, and Haricot Verts. -GF-
Reuben Sandwich$13.00
Red Corn Beef, House Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Mayo, and Swiss Cheese on Marbled Rye
Roasted Turkey Dinner$22.00
House Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, House-Made Cranberry Relish, and Gravy. -GF-
Fried Pickles$6.00
Dill Pickle Chips served with a Chipotle Aioli
-GF-
Hamburger$15.00
Brandt All-Natural Beef Patty, LTOP, and American Cheese served on a Brioche Bun
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1880 Main St

Tewksbury MA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
