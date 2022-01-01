Tewksbury Country Club
Set on over fifty acres of meticulously manicured grounds, the golf course at Tewksbury Country Club is quite possibly the finest 9 hole course in New England. Opened in 1998, the golf course is open to the public and offers a solid test of golf for players of all abilities. Here at Tewksbury Country Club we take pride in the wonderful condition of our golf course as well as our commitment to a high level of customer service. Along with the fantastic golf, we also offer a full service Pro Shop to meet all your golfing needs.
1880 Main Street
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Tewksbury MA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
