Tewksbury restaurants you'll love
Tewksbury's top cuisines
Must-try Tewksbury restaurants
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
1900 Main Street, Tewksbury
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Orange 2 Liter
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Tew-Mac Tavern
Tew-Mac Tavern
1880 Main St, Tewksbury
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$11.00
5 house-made Arancini served with a Marinara and Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese -GF-
|Famous Tew-Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Tew-Mac Infamous Sauce, Cavatappi
|Club House
|$13.00
House Roasted Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and a Chipotle Mayo served on White Bread.
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
553 Main St, Tewksbury
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about NexDine
NexDine
836 North Street, Tewksbury
|Popular items
|DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
More about Capellini's Italian Restaurant
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Capellini's Italian Restaurant
896 Main St, Tewksbury
More about Wamesit Lanes
Wamesit Lanes
434 Main St., Tewksbury
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Basket of 8 Delicious Chicken Wings with a Rotisserie Dry Rub that are Fried to Perfection with your choice of 2 Sauces
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Homemade Cavatappi Mac & Cheese served with Garlic Bread
|10pc Chicken Bites
|$10.00
Pieces of Whole White Chicken Breast fried to a golden crisp with Choice of 2 Sauces