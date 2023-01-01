Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Tewksbury
/
Tewksbury
/
Chicken Noodles
Tewksbury restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Wamesit Lanes
434 Main St., Tewksbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle - Bowl
$9.00
Pasta Noodles, pieces of Chicken Breast, Carrots and Celery
More about Wamesit Lanes
Anthony's
1921 Main St, Tewksbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup (16 ounce)
$5.99
More about Anthony's
