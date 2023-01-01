Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Tewksbury

Go
Tewksbury restaurants
Toast

Tewksbury restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Wamesit Lanes

434 Main St., Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle - Bowl$9.00
Pasta Noodles, pieces of Chicken Breast, Carrots and Celery
More about Wamesit Lanes
Consumer pic

 

Anthony's

1921 Main St, Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup (16 ounce)$5.99
More about Anthony's

Browse other tasty dishes in Tewksbury

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Turkey Clubs

Coleslaw

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Sweet Potato Fries

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Tewksbury to explore

Andover

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston