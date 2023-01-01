Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Tewksbury
/
Tewksbury
/
Chicken Soup
Tewksbury restaurants that serve chicken soup
Anthony's
1921 Main St, Tewksbury
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup (16 ounce)
$5.99
More about Anthony's
Taste of the Himalayas - 1921 Main St
1921 Main St, Tewksbury
No reviews yet
Himalayan Chicken Soup
$7.95
Mixed Vegetables, chicken breast, Himalayan spices
and herbs.
More about Taste of the Himalayas - 1921 Main St
