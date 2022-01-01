Chili in Tewksbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Wamesit Lanes

434 Main St., Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Angus Beef Chili Soup$8.00
Topped with Blended Cheeses & served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips
Wamesit Lanes
Tew-Mac Tavern

 

Tew-Mac Tavern

1880 Main St, Tewksbury

Avg 4.2 (318 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Wings$15.00
5 Boneless Wings tossed in Sweet Chili Sauce.
-GF-
Tew-Mac Tavern

