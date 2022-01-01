Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Tewksbury
/
Tewksbury
/
Clams
Tewksbury restaurants that serve clams
Wamesit Lanes
434 Main St., Tewksbury
No reviews yet
Cup Clam Chowder
$6.00
More about Wamesit Lanes
Tew-Mac Tavern
1880 Main St, Tewksbury
Avg 4.2
(318 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder
$9.00
More about Tew-Mac Tavern
