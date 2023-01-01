Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Tewksbury

Tewksbury restaurants
Tewksbury restaurants that serve egg rolls

Wamesit Lanes

434 Main St., Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$10.00
4 Hand-Rolled Wonton Wraps with Shaved Steak, American Cheese and blended Spices served with Sriracha Ketchup
More about Wamesit Lanes
Anthony's - Craft Sandwiches - Roast Beef - Pizza

1921 Main St, Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New! Apple Pie Egg Roll$4.99
Introducing our delectable creation: "Apple Pie Egg Rolls." Indulge in a delightful fusion of flavors as we take crisp, fresh apple slices and delicately coat them in a warm blend of cinnamon and sugar. These mouthwatering morsels are then lovingly wrapped in a light, crispy shell and deep-fried to golden perfection. To add that extra touch of sweetness, we generously dust them with powdered sugar. It's a twist on a classic favorite that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. Satisfy your dessert cravings with a warm, comforting bite of our Apple Pie Egg Rolls today!
Turkey "Gobbler" Egg Roll$7.99
Introducing our Turkey Gobbler Egg Roll, a delectable fusion of stovetop stuffing, tender turkey, and savory gravy, all wrapped up and deep-fried to perfection. Served with our house-made cranberry mayo for that extra zing! Plus, feel good knowing that 10% of profits through Thanksgiving will support the Tewksbury Food Pantry. It's the ultimate taste of generosity. 🍽️💖
More about Anthony's - Craft Sandwiches - Roast Beef - Pizza

