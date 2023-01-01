Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Tewksbury

Tewksbury restaurants that serve pudding

Anthony's - Craft Sandwiches - Roast Beef - Pizza

1921 Main St, Tewksbury

New! Cranberry Bread Pudding$4.99
This heavenly creation features a buttery-rich bread pudding studded with fresh cranberries, offering a delightful contrast of creamy and tangy flavors. But that's not all – it's topped with a warm orange vanilla custard that infuses each bite with fragrant citrus notes and the soothing embrace of pure vanilla.
Taste of the Himalayas

1921 Main St, Tewksbury

Kheer (Rice Pudding)$6.95
rice & milk cooked together with herbs & spices
