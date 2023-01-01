Pudding in Tewksbury
Tewksbury restaurants that serve pudding
More about Anthony's - Craft Sandwiches - Roast Beef - Pizza
Anthony's - Craft Sandwiches - Roast Beef - Pizza
1921 Main St, Tewksbury
|New! Cranberry Bread Pudding
|$4.99
This heavenly creation features a buttery-rich bread pudding studded with fresh cranberries, offering a delightful contrast of creamy and tangy flavors. But that's not all – it's topped with a warm orange vanilla custard that infuses each bite with fragrant citrus notes and the soothing embrace of pure vanilla.