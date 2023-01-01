Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tewksbury restaurants you'll love

Tewksbury restaurants
  • Tewksbury

Must-try Tewksbury restaurants

Wamesit Lanes image

 

Wamesit Lanes

434 Main St., Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$12.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion served with choice of Side
Chicken Parm$15.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses served over Penne topped with Marinara Sauce & a piece of Garlic Bread
Rotisserie Chicken Wings$14.00
Basket of 8 Delicious Chicken Wings with a Rotisserie Dry Rub that are Fried to Perfection with your choice of 2 Sauces
More about Wamesit Lanes
Consumer pic

 

Anthony's

1921 Main St, Tewksbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fat Cow Submarine$13.99
Mozzarella stix + spicy fries + shaved steak + am cheese + james river bbq sauce. This thing is an absolute beast!
Buffalo Zone Wings$0.00
Fresh oven baked and then deep fried wings, tossed in our signature "buff zone" sauce.
Mozzarella Stix$0.00
More about Anthony's
Capellini's Italian Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Capellini's Italian Restaurant

896 Main St, Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
Takeout
More about Capellini's Italian Restaurant
Tew-Mac Tavern image

 

Tewksbury Country Club

1880 Main St, Tewksbury

Avg 4.2 (318 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tewksbury Country Club
NexDine image

 

NexDine - Innovation (281)

836 North Street, Tewksbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about NexDine - Innovation (281)
Tewksbury Country Club image

 

Tewksbury Country Club - Golf Course & ProShop

1880 Main Street, Tewksbury

Avg 4.5 (1151 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Tewksbury Country Club - Golf Course & ProShop
Gourmet Caterers TCC Events image

 

Gourmet Caterers TCC Events

1880 Main Street, Building #2, Tewksbury

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Gourmet Caterers TCC Events

