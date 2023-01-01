Tewksbury restaurants you'll love
Must-try Tewksbury restaurants
More about Wamesit Lanes
Wamesit Lanes
434 Main St., Tewksbury
|Popular items
|Classic
|$12.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion served with choice of Side
|Chicken Parm
|$15.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses served over Penne topped with Marinara Sauce & a piece of Garlic Bread
|Rotisserie Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Basket of 8 Delicious Chicken Wings with a Rotisserie Dry Rub that are Fried to Perfection with your choice of 2 Sauces
More about Anthony's
Anthony's
1921 Main St, Tewksbury
|Popular items
|Fat Cow Submarine
|$13.99
Mozzarella stix + spicy fries + shaved steak + am cheese + james river bbq sauce. This thing is an absolute beast!
|Buffalo Zone Wings
|$0.00
Fresh oven baked and then deep fried wings, tossed in our signature "buff zone" sauce.
|Mozzarella Stix
|$0.00
More about Capellini's Italian Restaurant
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Capellini's Italian Restaurant
896 Main St, Tewksbury
More about Tewksbury Country Club - Golf Course & ProShop
Tewksbury Country Club - Golf Course & ProShop
1880 Main Street, Tewksbury
More about Gourmet Caterers TCC Events
Gourmet Caterers TCC Events
1880 Main Street, Building #2, Tewksbury