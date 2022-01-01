Go
Tex Mex Burrito

Come in and enjoy!!

TACOS

514 Philadelphia Pike • $

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)

Popular Items

4 crispy hard shell tacos With Rice And Beans$11.99
4 crispy hard shell tacos with lettuce and cheese. choice ground beef or shredded chicken.served with rice and beans.
4 Amigos Platter$16.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Homemade Guacamole$12.00
Delicious fresh guacamole with onions tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, fresh lime juice and salt.
Churros$4.99
Mexican pastry sticks seasoned with cinnamon and sugar with chocolate syrup and cream.
Margarita TOGO$5.99
Burrito Bowl Grill chicken$12.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Guacamole Dip$6.99
Chimichangas CYO$14.99
2 flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Smothered in our special cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Dip$6.99
Burrito Tex-mex$14.49
Stuffed with grill chicken, chorizo, rice, pico de gallo, queso dip and black beans. Rolled in a wax paper.
Location

514 Philadelphia Pike

Wilmington DE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
