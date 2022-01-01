Texarkana restaurants you'll love
Texarkana's top cuisines
Must-try Texarkana restaurants
GRILL
Amigo Juan
4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR., Texarkana
|Popular items
|Wednesday
|$7.99
Chicken or Beef Fajitas
|A10 Tito's Rice Bowl
|$9.99
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp
|A13 Chimichanga
|$10.45
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
Dixie Diner
4115 N Kings Hwy #120, Texarkana
|Popular items
|Hamburger Steak
|$11.39
8 oz fresh ground hamburger steak. Comes with a side of brown gravy.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$13.85
Two 4 oz hand cut and tenderized steaks, topped with cream gravy.
|Meat Loaf
|$12.00
67 Landing
8400 W 7TH STREET, TEXARKANA
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$10.95
Burger, served with fries and set-up
|Small Catfish
|$13.99
4 piece meal with fries and Slaw
|Jeffrey's Chicken Fried Chicken
|$12.95
served w/ gravy & toast