Texarkana restaurants you'll love

Texarkana's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
French
Must-try Texarkana restaurants

Amigo Juan image

GRILL

Amigo Juan

4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR., Texarkana

Avg 4.8 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wednesday$7.99
Chicken or Beef Fajitas
A10 Tito's Rice Bowl$9.99
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp
A13 Chimichanga$10.45
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
More about Amigo Juan
Dixie Diner image

 

Dixie Diner

4115 N Kings Hwy #120, Texarkana

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger Steak$11.39
8 oz fresh ground hamburger steak. Comes with a side of brown gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak$13.85
Two 4 oz hand cut and tenderized steaks, topped with cream gravy.
Meat Loaf$12.00
More about Dixie Diner
67 Landing image

 

67 Landing

8400 W 7TH STREET, TEXARKANA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$10.95
Burger, served with fries and set-up
Small Catfish$13.99
4 piece meal with fries and Slaw
Jeffrey's Chicken Fried Chicken$12.95
served w/ gravy & toast
More about 67 Landing
The Benchmark American Brasserie image

 

The Benchmark American Brasserie

4115 N. Kings Hwy, Texarkana

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Benchmark American Brasserie

