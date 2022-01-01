Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Texarkana

Texarkana restaurants
Texarkana restaurants that serve fajitas

Amigo Juan image

GRILL

Amigo Juan - Texarkana

4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR., Texarkana

Avg 4.8 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Lunch Fajitas$9.75
Fajitas$13.95
Half pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.
More about Amigo Juan - Texarkana
67 Landing image

 

67 Landing

8400 W 7TH STREET, TEXARKANA

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITAS$12.99
More about 67 Landing

