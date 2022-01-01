Go
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood

Family Owned! We specialize in Steaks and Seafood, but offer so much more. On or off our mesquite wood grill, we're confident we'll have something for everyone. Even the pickiest eaters.

407 Cedar Dr.

Popular Items

Chop Sirloin$14.99
12oz of lean ground sirloin grilled over our mesquite grill and basted with our special basting sauce. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and our homemade brown gravy.
Cowboy USDA Ribeye
Certified upper 2/3 Choice black angus beef. Ribeye is the fattiest cut of steak compared to the others, which is why its such a tender, juicy, and flavorful steak. It’s also the steak-lovers steak. Enjoy!
Ultimate A-1 Burger$13.99
A handmade 12 oz lean sirloin beef pattie grilled over mequite wood, with cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, and jalapenos. Served with pickles and french fries.
Side Bowl of Soup$5.49
Carrot Cake$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, grilled over our open flame mesquite grill and basted with our special sauce. Tender, juicy, flavorful, You’ll be lickin your chops for more!
Texas A-1 Burger$11.99
A 1/2 LB. Grilled Fresh Black Angus Beef Pattie, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and french fries.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered, tender choice beef cutlet breaded and fried golden brown then topped with our home made country gravy. served with two entree sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
Iced Tea$2.89
Location

407 Cedar Dr.

Portland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
