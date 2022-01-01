Go
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

Popular Items

New York Strip
Comes from the top part of the short loin behind the ribs. USDA choice and hand cut daily on premises. Very tender.
Ultimate A-1 Burger$13.99
A handmade 12 oz lean sirloin beef pattie grilled over mequite wood, with cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, and jalapenos. Served with pickles and french fries.
Texas A-1 Burger$11.99
A 1/2 LB. Grilled Fresh Black Angus Beef Pattie, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and french fries.
Appetizer Combo$14.99
if you cant decide try this combo of Mozzarella sticks, Stuffed Mushrooms and Potato skins! its sure to have something for everyone!
Baby Back Ribs
This meat peels right off the bone! Topped with our very own BBQ sauce!
Chicken Alfredo$15.99
our signature home made Alfredo sauce tossed with linguine, and topped with gratted parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad
Iced Tea$2.89
Rolls$0.35
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Hot gooey mozzarella cheese covered with a crisp Italian breadcrumb, and Marinara sauce for dipping. Who doesn't love this classic appetizer.
Location

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD

CORPUS CHRISTI TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

