Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

Located in Lamar Park Shopping Center, BKK thai kitchen + bar is a stylish choice for classic Thai dishes. BKK's interior, locally designed by SquareFoot Design Studio, reflects the hip sensibilities of the surrounding area while also paying tribute to Thailand's coastal, cool environment. With options for both inside and pet-friendly outside dining, BKK offers the choice to enjoy the coastal weather, watch the art of sushi rolling, or witness mixologists design craft cocktails at one of two bars. Opened in July 2017 by Ryan Rios, BKK (airport code for Bangkok) was inspired by travels to Thailand and other countries.

