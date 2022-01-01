Go
  • Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

Traditional American Café style Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant

2300 Midway Road, Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.99
BELGIAN WAFFLE
ONE EGG$2.29
Gluten Free Toast
CORNED BEEF HASH$12.69
SERVED WITH HASH BROWNS OR GRITS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST OR PANCAKES, AND TWO EGS ANY STYLE
OREO PANCAKE$11.89
THREE BIG CAKES, OREO CRUMBLES, AND CREAM CHEESE GLAZE
HASH BROWNS$3.99
Sausage Gravy
DUBLIN HASH SKILLET$12.39
HASH BROWNS, CORNED BEEF HASH, ONIONS, CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE
TOAST/BISCUIT$3.29
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$15.99
WAFFLE TOPPED WITH HAND BREADED CHICKEN BREST AND BACON
MEAT$4.29
Gravy
COMBO$14.89
TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, TWO PEACE OF BACON, TWO PEACE OF SAUSAGE AND YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE, TWO PANCACES, TWO FRENCH TOAST, TWO CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST, OR TWO CREPES
See full menu

Location

Plano TX

Sunday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

