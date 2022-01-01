Go
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

3333 S. Coulter St

Popular Items

Meat Supreme Roll$12.99
Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon Served with Ranch
Green Chile Roll$11.99
Ground Beef, Green Chiles & Cheddar Cheese served with Green Chile Mayo
Pepperoni Roll$11.99
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese served with Marinara & Ranch
Cheese Sticks$8.99
Served with Ranch & Marinara
Zingers$9.99
Boneless Wings with your choice of wing sauce and served with fries
Basket of Fries$4.99
Choice of Straight Fries or Curly Fries
$6 Pepperoni Roll$6.00
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese served with Marinara & Ranch
Blanco Queso$8.99
White Queso with Roasted Green Chiles. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Firehouse Philly$12.99
Beef Philly with Sautéed Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese & topped off with Spicy Ranch
1/2 Nachos$10.99
Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch

Location

Amarillo TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
