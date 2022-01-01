- /
Texas French Bread
bakery & bistro
SANDWICHES
2900 Rio Grande St • $$
Avg 4.6 (1526 reviews)
Popular Items
|Raffle ticket: Decadent gift package No. 1
|$10.00
Decadent package No. 1, a $1000 value, is laden with gifts from the Austin’s classiest places, and includes:
- $50 gift card for expertly made drinks at Houndstooth Coffee
- $100 gift card toward a sleek evening out at critically-acclaimed Comedor
- a lovely gift assortment of specialty food and drink
- an indulgent night’s stay in the contemporary luxury of the Carpenter Hotel
- and a set of gift cards totaling $200 for Uchi restaurants, plus Tyson Cole’s illustrated, hardcover Uchi cookbook.
We’ll draw tickets at Wednesday's bake sale at Camp East (information: https://tinyurl.com/tfbsale). You may purchase tickets here anytime until noon on Wednesday or in person. You need not be present to win.
|Raffle ticket: Gift box No. 3
|$10.00
Gift Box No. 3, a $650 value laden with the generous donations of Austin's most delicious places, includes:
- $50 gift card for fresh sushi, bento, noodles, and more at Komé
- $50 gift card for expertly made drinks at Houndstooth Coffee
- $50 gift card good for refreshments and vibes at Monkey Nest Coffee
- $75 gift card for pho and pastry perfection at Elizabeth Street Café
- $75 gift card good for stone cold classics on Sixth Street at Favorite Pizza
- $100 gift card good for both sensible and non-sensible purchases at any Royal Blue Grocery
- and a set of gift cards totaling $200 for Uchi restaurants, plus Tyson Cole’s illustrated, hardcover Uchi cookbook.
We’ll draw tickets at Wednesday's bake sale at Camp East (information: https://tinyurl.com/tfbsale). You may purchase tickets here anytime until noon on Wednesday or in person. You need not be present to win.
|A Coffee Two-hour for 101 guests!
|$10.00
North Austin specialty roaster Creature Coffee will travel to your location for a two-hour coffee pop-up. Sponsored by Oatly and valued at $1200, you're welcome to invite up to 100 guests, making this a great choice for the office, the bar mitzvah, or an outdoor Saturday morning brunch party at your house, with the hot drinks all taken care of by the pros.
We’ll draw tickets at Wednesday's bake sale at Camp East (information: https://tinyurl.com/tfbsale). You may purchase tickets here anytime until noon on Wednesday or in person. You need not be present to win.
|Raffle ticket: Decadent gift package No. 2
|$10.00
Decadent package No. 2, a $900 value, is laden with gifts from the Austin’s most classic places, and includes:
- $50 gift card for expertly made drinks at Houndstooth Coffee
- $75 gift card to help fill your classic Austin bakery void at Swedish Hill
- a comfortable, joyful night at the Austin Motel, along with a gift card to see and be seen downstairs at Jo’s Coffee
- a lovely gift assortment of specialty food and drink
- and a set of gift cards totaling $200 for Uchi restaurants, plus Tyson Cole’s illustrated, hardcover Uchi cookbook.
We’ll draw tickets at Wednesday's bake sale at Camp East (information: https://tinyurl.com/tfbsale). You may purchase tickets here anytime until noon on Wednesday or in person. You need not be present to win.
|Raffle ticket: Gift box No. 2
|$10.00
Gift Box No. 2, a $550 value laden with the generous donations of Austin's most delicious places, includes:
- $100 gift card for Summermoon Coffee’s, valid everywhere including their 16 greater-Austin locations
- $75 gift card for fresh seafood and shaded porch hangs at Perla’s
- $50 gift card for expertly made drinks at Houndstooth Coffee
- $50 gift card for Bavarian-style sustenance at Easy Tiger
- $25 gift card for informal yet professional sushi service at Uroko
- and a set of gift cards totaling $200 for Uchi restaurants, plus Tyson Cole’s illustrated, hardcover Uchi cookbook.
We’ll draw tickets at Wednesday's bake sale at Camp East (information: https://tinyurl.com/tfbsale). You may purchase tickets here anytime until noon on Wednesday or in person. You need not be present to win.
|Raffle ticket: Gift box No. 1
|$10.00
Gift Box No. 1, a $450 value laden with the generous donations of Austin's most delicious places, includes:
- $100 gift card to Try Hard Coffee on E. 11th St.
- $25 gift card to the many locations of Tacodeli - six in Austin alone
- $25 gift card valid at both charming and restorative locations of Sa-Tén
- $50 gift card for expertly made drinks at Houndstooth Coffee
- and a set of gift cards totaling $200 for Uchi restaurants, plus Tyson Cole’s illustrated, hardcover Uchi cookbook.
We’ll draw tickets at Wednesday's bake sale at Camp East (information: https://tinyurl.com/tfbsale). You may purchase tickets here anytime until 2pm, or on Wednesday or in person. You need not be present to win.
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout
Location
2900 Rio Grande St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
