Texas Grind Coffee Co.

Texas Grind Coffee Co

18083 FM1314 rd

Avg 4.8 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Carmadillo$4.50
White Chocolate Mocha + Caramel
Bagel Sandwich$4.50
Churro Latte$4.50
Brown Sugar Cinnamon + White Chocolate + churro donut on top! As a shop, this one is BY FAR our favorite.
Longhorn$4.50
Cinnamon Brown Sugar + Vanilla
Goodnight Ranger$5.00
Double(R)/Quad(L) shot of espresso + syrup shaken over ice. Topped with a good splash of half and half. Our favorite syrup for this is the white chocolate mocha or caramel - but it can be made with anything! Let us know what you'd prefer in the special request box!
Keto Latte$5.00
Sugar-free latte made with half & half. Can be made w/ heavy cream per customer request $$.
Texas Freezer$5.00
Blended frappe (made with cold brew coffee): Chocolate, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, or Cookies & Cream
Bagel$2.50
Chai Latte$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

18083 FM1314 rd

Conroe TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

