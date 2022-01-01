Jack's Ranch | Pizza | Burgers | Pasta | BBQ

Go
Jack’s Ranch is a celebration of the love we share for great food, friends, family, our staff and community. It’s unparalleled hospitality and an unmitigated lust for life. At the Ranch, renowned chefs personally share their passion and expertise to offer you an unforgettable dining experience.
Enjoy delicious dishes made with fresh local – ingredients. Grab some classic smoked meats, salumi and cheeses procured from the finest artisans in the world and prepared by the culinary team and pitmasters. Savor hand-tossed New York Style and Napolitano pizza. Fresh, house-made pasta with a selection of sauces. This is the origin of good taste. This is Jack’s Ranch. Find your wild and feed your passion for real food made right.

1755 Tysons Central Street

Popular Items

Italiano$12.00
Prosciutto, salami, fresh mozzarella, romaine, tomato, vinaigrette, house made sub roll
Jack's Prime Beef Burger$12.00
Fresh made burger topped with your choice of cheese. Served with hand cut fries
Monster$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Dasani$3.00
Caprese$13.00
Mozzarella di bufala, tomato, basil, fig balsamic, house-made sub roll
Meatball
Beef and veal meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, house made sesame sub roll
Sprite$3.00
Coke$3.00
Nutella Pizza Dough$12.00
Pizza dough filled with Nutella and topped with powdered sugar
Location

1755 Tysons Central Street

Tysons VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
