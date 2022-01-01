Go
Texas Meltz

Home of the TEXAS-SIZED grilled sandwich

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4604 W Sahara Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 # Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
#20 Hawaiian Falls$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Ham, Pineapple, Chipotle Mayo, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.
#18 Odessa$9.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.
#21 Laredo$10.99
Half Pound Burger, Smoked Sausage, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.
Meatz Sampler$19.99
1/4 lb Smoked Brisket, 2 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs, 1/4 Deep Fried Catfish Nuggets and One Deep Fried Smoked Quarter leg Chicken
4 Deep Fried Baby Back Ribs$9.99
Lightly Breaded Deep Fried baby Back Ribs.
#17 Abilene$10.99
Half Pound burger, Mushroom, Bacon, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast
#16 Corpus Christi$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
#19 Texas$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Choice of Cheese, Grilled Onions on a Texas Toast.
1/2 # Hot Link$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4604 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
